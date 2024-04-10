Politics Top legislator visits Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Hongqiao legislative centre in Shanghai on April 10, as part of his official trip to China.

Politics HCM City strengthens cooperation with German firms Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan on April 10 received former Vice-Chancellor, former Minister of Health and Minister of Economics and Technology of Germany Philipp Rösler who is joining a delegation of German firms to visit the city.

Politics Lao PM hosts delegation of Vietnam Fatherland Front Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone received a delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by its President Do Van Chien in Vientiane on April 10.

Politics Vietnam elected to UN Women’s Executive Board for 2025-2027 The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on April 9 (US time) elected Vietnam to the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) for the 2025-2027 term.