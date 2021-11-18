Minister of National Defence receives Thai ambassador
Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, including comprehensive cooperation with Thailand, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said at a reception for newly-appointed Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikonrndej Balankura in Hanoi on November 18.
Giang expressed his delight at the growing relationship between Vietnam and Thailand in all fields from economy, trade and culture to defence and security.
He spoke highly of the Thai government's efforts in effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and lauded the role, position and positive contributions of Thailand in regional issues, especially in cooperation mechanisms within the ASEAN framework.
Giang expressed his hope that Thailand will continue to promote its role in strengthening intra-bloc unity, maintaining ASEAN’s central role and building the ASEAN Community, while coordinating with other ASEAN member countries in maintaining the bloc's common stance on regional issues and in ensuring peace, stability, adherence to international law, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.
The minister affirmed that over the years, defence ties between Vietnam and Thailand have been maintained and reinforced, bringing practical efficiency, with the focus placed on the exchange of delegations, especially high-level ones.
The two countries have effectively maintained cooperation mechanisms such as defence policy dialogue, joint working group on military-defence cooperation, bilateral naval consultation, and joint working group on air force cooperation, as well as collaboration among armed services and strategic research agencies.
Giang hoped that the Thai ambassador will continue paying due attention to promoting ties between the two countries, including defence cooperation, thus contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Thailand intensive strategic partnership for the interests of both countries and the region.
For his part, Nikonrndej congratulated Vietnam on successfully controlling COVID-19, and thanked the Ministry of National Defence of Vietnam for creating the best conditions for Thailand’s defence attaché to completing all assigned tasks.
He pledged to work hard to promote the relations between the two countries in a deeper and stronger manner in all fields, including defence cooperation. He underlined that defence and security will continue to be a pillar for the development of the bilateral strategic partnership./.