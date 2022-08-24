Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid courtesy calls on General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan in Vientiane on August 24, as part of his working visit to the neighbouring country.

Lam informed the Lao leaders about the results of earlier talks between the delegations of the Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Public Security, affirming that the Vietnamese side will do its best to continue comprehensive cooperation with its Lao counterpart, contributing to fostering special friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two nations.

Thongloun expressed his wish that the two ministries would continue their effective cooperation to nurture the ties between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam.

Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan (R) receives Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, Phankham also spoke highly of coordination between the two ministries over the past time, especially in fighting drug, trans-national, human trafficking crimes.

At the talks in the afternoon the same day, the two ministries agreed to enhance the sharing of information between now and the year-end; ensure inland, political, economic and cultural security; fight trans-national crimes, especially drug, human trafficking and cyber crimes.

They will also facilitate the exchange of visits and hold a ministerial-level conference on drug prevention and control to review the one-year implementation of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field./.