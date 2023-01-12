PM Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone before talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The official visit to Laos by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is a success, contributing to realising diplomatic policy set by the 13th National Party Congress which advocates valuing the development of ties with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, with the top priority given to Laos, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



Speaking with the press, Minister Son said the January 11-12 visit at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone was the first made by the Vietnamese PM, wrapping up the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.



PM Chinh was also the first foreign leader to visit Laos in 2023 and the first foreign partner welcomed by the Lao PM since he took office.



The Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee’s 45th meeting, co-chaired by the two PMs, was also the first to return to Laos after four years of being held in Vietnam.



With a busy schedule of nearly 20 activities in about 30 hours, Son said PM Chinh had held talks with his Lao counterpart, paid courtesy calls to the Lao Party General Secretary and State President, met the President of National Assembly, received Chairman of the Central Committee of Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, visited former leaders of the Lao Party and State, co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, attended and delivered a speech at the Vietnam-Laos investment conference.



Both sides signed 10 cooperation documents to further boost ties across economic diplomacy, digital partnership, judicial assistance in civil affairs, education-training, finance-banking, health care, waterway transport and training of diplomatic officials.



Son said the visit has brought about comprehensive, substantial and specific results. A highlight of which was the closing ceremony of the Vietnam-Laos, Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 co-chaired by the two PMs. It was an important event to review a successful year of bilateral special relationship.



Apart from political, defence and economic ties, both sides also agreed to keep improving the quality of cooperation in education-training, justice, sci-tech, culture, tourism, people-to-people and locality-to-locality cooperation, particularly border provinces.



During the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, they vowed to continue upholding the effectiveness of joint projects last year, fixing obstacles and accelerating key projects.



The two sides also affirmed determination to work closely together and offer mutual support at regional and global multilateral forums, especially at the United Nations, ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.



The two Government leaders pledged to maintain ASEAN’s solidarity and central role, as well as ASEAN’s common stance on strategic issues, including the East Sea issue.



The Vietnamese PM expressed readiness to help Laos successfully take over international tasks in the near future such as ASEAN/AIPA chairmanship in 2024.



Son concluded that with the above achievements, the visit has generated a new impetus for Vietnam-Laos special cooperative ties for the benefit of the two nations and for peace, stability and development in the region./.