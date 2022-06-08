National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Although this is the first time Hoan has fielded questions by legislators, the minister showed that he has been keeping a close watch on the situation and matters under his ministry’s management, Hue added. National Assembly deputies raised questions on basic, strategic and urgent issues that are drawing attention of voters and people, especially farmers, to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said following a Q&A session for the minister on June 8.Although this is the first time Hoan has fielded questions by legislators, the minister showed that he has been keeping a close watch on the situation and matters under his ministry’s management, Hue added.

In his presentation, the minister also suggested major orientations and specific solutions to the issues, the chief legislator noted.



Hue said the Party and the State have always attached importance and prioritised resources to agriculture, farmers and rural areas, adding that with its strong growth over the past years, the sector has served as a pillar of the national economy, helping to ensure national food security, even in the most difficult period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Pointing out limitations in the sector like the prevalence of small-scale production models and low productivity, he asked the sector to make greater efforts and take more drastic actions in agricultural restructuring, rural economic development and new-style rural area building.



Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh and the ministries of environmental and natural resources, and planning and investment also gave further explanations in this regard.



They shared the view that people should be taken as the centre in the building of action programmes implementing the resolution adopted at the fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee on agriculture, farmers and rural areas by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and other relevant conclusions and resolutions of the NA and the NA Standing Committee.