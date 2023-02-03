Minister requests fruitful cooperation in defence industry with other countries
A vessel of the Vietnam Coast Guard. The country's defence industry has built many modern multi-purpose vessels highly valued by international experts. (Source: People's Army Newspaper)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang chaired a meeting with the General Department of Defence Industry on February 3, asking for effective implementation of cooperation agreements on the field with other countries.
This is among the tasks set by Minister Giang, who is also a Politburo member and Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, for the general department in 2023.
He requested it coordinate closely with agencies and units within and outside the army to develop and manufacture products that effectively serve both the national economy and military - defence duties, boost digital transformation, build brands for products and businesses of the defence industry, strengthen partnerships with international partners, and fruitfully hold trade promotion activities to introduce and export products of the defence industry.
The general department reported that in 2022, it proactively submitted proposals on the development of a self-reliant, multi-use, and modern defence industry to the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry, effectively carried out programmes and projects, promoted the application of science and technology, and mastered core technologies to design and produce new and modern equipment.
It also worked with other agencies and units to prepare for and successfully organise the first Vietnam International Defence Expo, thereby opening up many cooperation opportunities for developing the defence industry and military trade./.