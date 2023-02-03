Videos Communist Party of Vietnam turns 93 years old As people around Vietnam joyfully welcome a new spring, they also remember one particular spring 93 years ago, when the Communist Party of Vietnam was founded. Since that spring of 1930, the Party has led the people to a host of achievements, bringing the country many springs full of happiness and aspirations ever since.

Politics Lao official highlights Vietnam’s successes under CPV leadership Since its foundation in 1930, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has led its country through great achievements, stated a Lao official.

Politics Vietnam-Laos companionship bears imprint of Vietnamese Communist Party The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has obtained many outstanding achievements and accompanied the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in the development of the two sides and their gainful partnership, affirmed Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.