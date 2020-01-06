Minister requests saving time, costs for businesses
Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung requested saving time and costs for businesses, during a meeting with ministries and agencies in Hanoi on January 6.
The meeting aimed to seek ways to improve doing business and access-to-electricity indexes under the World Bank’s Business Environment Report 2020.
Dung highlighted the need to improve the business environment by stepping up electronic payment and cutting business procedures.
According to the report, Vietnam ranked 115th out of the 190 economies in terms of doing business index, down 11 places from 2018. The government’s Resolution No.02 this year targets improving the index by 10-15 places for 2020.
The country also came 70th globally and fifth in ASEAN in terms of business environment.
Lan Anh from the World Bank in Vietnam suggested integrating data about labour, social insurance, business registration and tax code supply into a portal.
The Vietnam Social Security also agreed to add social insurance registration into business registration procedures./.
The meeting aimed to seek ways to improve doing business and access-to-electricity indexes under the World Bank’s Business Environment Report 2020.
Dung highlighted the need to improve the business environment by stepping up electronic payment and cutting business procedures.
According to the report, Vietnam ranked 115th out of the 190 economies in terms of doing business index, down 11 places from 2018. The government’s Resolution No.02 this year targets improving the index by 10-15 places for 2020.
The country also came 70th globally and fifth in ASEAN in terms of business environment.
Lan Anh from the World Bank in Vietnam suggested integrating data about labour, social insurance, business registration and tax code supply into a portal.
The Vietnam Social Security also agreed to add social insurance registration into business registration procedures./.