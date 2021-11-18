Politics Spokesperson informs about citizen protection work, international issues Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, on November 18, talked about some information related to citizen protection work and other international issues of public concern.

Politics 13th int’l scientific workshop on East Sea held in Hanoi The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam held the 13th international conference on the East Sea under the theme "Looking back to a brighter future" in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

Politics Minister of National Defence receives Thai ambassador Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, including comprehensive cooperation with Thailand, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said at a reception for newly-appointed Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikonrndej Balankura in Hanoi on November 18.