Politics Vietnamese leaders offer condolences to Japanese government, people Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on behalf of Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam, cabled a message of condolences to President of the Liberal Democratic Party and PM of Japan Kishida Fumio over the death of former PM Abe Shinzo on July 8.

Politics Ways sought to step up relations between Vietnamese, German localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh was on a visit to the city of Wernigerode on July 6 – 7 to seek ways to enhance ties between the German city and its Vietnamese sister city Hoi An and potentially other cities and provinces in Vietnam.

Politics Politburo issues disciplinary warning against former official of HCM City The Politburo issued a disciplinary measure against the Party delegation to the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City (2016-2021 tenure) and its former Secretary Nguyen Thanh Phong on July 8.

Politics Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee look into major national matters The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee convened a meeting in Hanoi on July 8 to look into major national matters, the international situation in the second quarter and the first half of this year, as well as key tasks in the coming time.