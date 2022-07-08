Minister suggests Vietnam, Venezuela forge investment, trade ties
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested Vietnam and Venezuela enhance their trade and investment ties at a reception for Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela Capaya Rodriguez in Hanoi on July 8.
Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc and his Venezuelan counterpart Capaya Rodriguez co-chair the political consultation. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son suggested Vietnam and Venezuela enhance their trade and investment ties at a reception for Deputy Foreign Minister of Venezuela Capaya Rodriguez in Hanoi on July 8.
The two countries should work to remove obstacles to their cooperation projects in oil and gas and agriculture, he said.
Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership with Venezuela, Son affirmed, suggesting the two countries promote all-level delegation exchanges, and maintain and uphold the political consultation between the two foreign ministries as well as the inter-governmental committee mechanism.
For her part, Rodriguez lauded great achievements Vietnam has recorded over the past time across spheres, especially in socio-economic development, external affairs, national defence, COVID-19 combat and post-pandemic socio-economic development.
The same day, Rodriguez and her Vietnamese counterpart Ha Kim Ngoc attended the 9th political consultation, during which the two sides agreed on measures to step up the bilateral ties in a pragmatic and effective manner.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, and affirmed their stance on supporting the settlement of international disputes by diplomatic and peaceful measures in line with international law.
While in Vietnam, the Venezuelan official had working sessions with representatives from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the National Assembly’s Committee for Foreign Affairs, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam Women’s Union and the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences./.