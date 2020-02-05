Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung speaks at the press conference (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung mentioned two g rowth scenarios for the country amid the coronavirus outbreak, during a press conference in Hanoi on February 5 following the government’s monthly meeting.



Dung said the economic growth will hit 6.27 percent this year if the outbreak is contained in the first quarter, and 6.09 percent if it is under control in the second quarter, much lower than 6.8 percent assigned by the National Assembly.



Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen The Phuong urged ministries, agencies and localities to step up the disbursement of public investment to propel growth.



According to Minister Dung, the Finance Ministry was asked to work with other ministries to submit a document on tax exemption for the production of medical masks to the government for approval.



As the securities market dropped strongly amid the epidemic, Deputy Finance Minister Vu Thi Mai said the ministry will shape the market under a plan on the restructuring of securities and insurance markets till 2020 with orientations to 2025, and continue enhancing inspection to foster public trust in the market.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien pledged to focus on farm produce processing and boost trade with Europe, Japan, the Republic of Korea and South America.



Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said the PM on February 5 issued a directive on the resumption of cross-border exports and imports.



He highlighted the need to restructure the agricultural production and enhance linkage with domestic supermarkets so as to ease reliance on Chinese market./.

VNA