Minister urged mastering technologies to better cybersecurity
CMC Cyber Security technicians at work. (Photo cmccybersecurity.com)
Hanoi (VNA) - It is time for Vietnam to master technologies to make sure local businesses, organisations and people are protected from cyber-attacks, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said on November 29.
The way an organisation reacts to cyber-attacks shows how prepared it is and how well it is protected, the minister told attendees at the Vietnam Information Security Day 2019 in Hanoi
“We used to prioritise the use and development of IT applications, but now, cyber security must be a component in every IT project,” he said.
Though the Government sets the minimum required spending for cyber security at 10 percent of the IT project capital, the actual spending accounts for only 5 percent.
“We used to keep the attacks away from public. But the more we share, the better the world is protected,” Minister Hung said.
According to the minister, the Ministry of Information and Communications will assign detailed tasks for leading enterprises to develop a safe ecosystem for e-government systems, smart cities and national information storage.
It was the 12th event for Vietnam Information Security Day and this year, the event was themed ‘Enhancing national cyber security in the digital area’.
More than 700 participants from ministries, sectors, government agencies, and local and international businesses and research institutions attended the event./.