Sci-Tech Vietnam, RoK agree to co-finance joint research projects Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh and Minister of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Choi Kiyoung on November 27 signed an agreement to co-finance research projects from 2019 – 2020.

Sci-Tech International IT conferences take place in Khanh Hoa The 6th International Conference on Future Data and Security Engineering 2019 (FDSE 2019) and the 13th International Conference on Advanced Computing and Applications (ACOMP 2019) are taking place at the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang city, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa.