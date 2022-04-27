Health Over 374,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old As of April 23 afternoon, 374,255 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to children from 5 to under 12 years old in 41 out of the 63 provinces and cities nationwide, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Largest healthcare establishment in Tra Vinh put into use The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh on April 24 inaugurated its new general hospital, invested with 1.6 trillion VND (69.6 million USD) in total.

Health Vietnam records another 10,365 COVID-19 cases A total 10,365 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours to 4pm April 23, down 793 cases from the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.