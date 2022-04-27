Minister urges faster progress of third dose vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has urged localities and organisations to speed up the inoculation of the third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults.
Speaking at a national online conference held by the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ministry of Public Security on April 26, Long emphasised that so far Vietnam had given more than 212 million vaccine doses.
But he said the administration of booster shots has been slow, and action must be taken to hasten the process.
"The vaccination campaign has basically been successful, but recently the third dose vaccination speed for adults has been slow,” said Long.
"We have continuously discussed with localities and found that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. So what are the difficulties and problems?"
Provinces and cities must speed up vaccinations following directions from Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, he stressed.
As for children aged between five and under 12, Long said that the work had been implemented for the past two weeks, but the vaccination rate for this group was still low.
"This is what we are concerned about," Long added. It is recommended that localities must speed up the progress."
Statistics from the MoH said that all of over-18-year-old people nationwide had already received two doses of vaccine, and more than 55 percent three doses.
As for people aged between 12 and 17, the rate of first dose is 100 percent whereas the second dose is 96.3 percent.
By the end of April 25, 48 out of 63 provinces and cities have given vaccinations to 667,978 children between five and 12 years old.
Earlier, the MoH sent several documents to urge localities to get enough vaccine doses, to ensure high vaccine coverage./.