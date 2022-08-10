Hanoi (VNA) – Localities should revamp their tourism products focusing on cultural demand to attract more international visitors, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said at a Q&A session during the 14th sitting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee in Hanoi on August 10.



Relevant ministries and agencies such as the ministries of Public Security, Foreign Affairs and Transport need to coordinate to create optimal conditions for tourists, the minister continued.



According to Hung, it is taking time for travel firms to reconnect with foreign markets, noting that Vietnam is targeting holidaymakers from traditional markets such as China, the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan.



More attention has been focused not just on the number of tourists, but also their spending, to assess the efficiency of the tourism sector, the minister stressed.



In culture, there have been changes in both mindset and action, he said, adding that many localities have invested and focused more on building a cultural environment.



For sports, Hung highlighted the successful hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) last May, which he said contributed to fulfilling the sector’s political goals./.