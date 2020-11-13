Health Australia provides new tech platform to transform breast cancer detection VIETRAD, an online platform developed over the last year that uses machine learning technology to test, monitor and improve radiologic diagnosis of breast cancer, was launched on November 12. The VIETRAD project was developed thanks to the funding of more than 340,000 AUD by the Australian Government through its Aus4Innovation programme.

Health Infographic Vietnam records no new community covid-19 infection for 72 days Vietnam recorded no cases of COVID-19 between in the last 12 hours, keeping the total number of infections as of 7AM on November 13 at 1,253, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam confirms one new imported COVID-19 case Vietnam confirmed one more COVID-19 case from 6am to 6pm on November 12, reported the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.