Minister visits families of police officers died in disturbance in Dong Tam
Hanoi (VNA) – General To Lam, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security, has visited and extended his deep condolences to the families of three police officers who died while doing mission in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, Hanoi.
The deceased are Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Huy Thinh, deputy head of the Hanoi mobile police regiment under the Ministry of Public Security’s Mobile Police High Command); Second Lieutenant Duong Duc Hoang Quan from the Hanoi mobile police regiment; and Lieutenant Pham Cong Huy from the Hanoi police’s fire prevention and fighting and rescue team.
While visiting the bereaved families on January 11, Minister To Lam recognised the sacrifice of the three police officers for the peace of people.
He said the Party, State and the Ministry of Public Security will pay attention to implementing policies for the sacrificed police officers.
He added that the President has signed a decision to award the first-class feat of arms order to the three police officers.
The disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, where some units of the Ministry of National Defence and competent forces are building protective walls around Mieu Mon airport as planned.
According to the Ministry of Public Security, a number of rioters, armed with grenades, petrol bombs and other weapons, attacked those working at the construction site, the ministry said.
Three police officers and one rioter died during the incident, while another rioter was injured.
Relevant units arrested serious law violators for punishment in line with law.
Hanoi’s police on January 10 decided to prosecute the case on the charges of “murder”, “illegally storing and using weapons” and “resisting on-duty officials”.
According to Chief of the Office and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security To An Xo, the present security situation and social order in Dong Tam commune, are basically stable, with local residents doing their daily activities normally.
The competent units are continuing to build the walls at the Mieu Mon airport./.