World RCEP contributes to region's post-pandemic recovery efforts: ASEAN ministers The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) can contribute to the region's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts, according to an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joint statement released on September 18.

ASEAN ASEAN creates healthy competition environment for SMEs Heads of ASEAN member economies have agreed to create a mechanism to promote competition, create an environment conductive for regional SMEs to enter ASEAN amid economic recovery from COVID-19 crisis.

ASEAN AEM-54: CLMV Action Plan in 2023-2024 approved The CLMV Action Plan for the 2023-2024 period was approved at the 14th Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam Economic Ministers' Meeting (CLMV-EMM 14), which took place on September 16 in the framework of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM-54) in Cambodia's Siem Reap province under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

ASEAN ASEAN seeks stronger economic partnerships with RoK, Russia Economic ministers of ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK) discussed the directions of negotiations for the upgrade of the ASEAN-Korea Free Trade Agreement (AKFTA) during their consultation meeting in Siam Reap, Cambodia, on September 16 within the framework of the 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-54).