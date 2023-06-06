Legislators question ministers on various issues on 13th working day of NA's 5th session
Legislators at the 13th working day of the 15th NA's 5th session on June 6. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators questioned ministers about labour, invalids, and social affairs and ethnic minority issues on June 6 - the 13th working day of the ongoing 5th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA).
The question-and-answer session was broadcast live by Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam, and the NA television channel.
In the morning, deputies asked Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung about issues within his remit, including the development of human resources, restructuring and improving the training quality of vocational education establishments, employment and solutions to job creation obstacles, and solutions to problems related to social insurance.
Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc and Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan also gave answers to relevant queries.
In the afternoon, Dung continued to field questions and was joined by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.
After that, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue made a conclusion on the questions and answers on labour, invalids, and social affairs.
Later, Minister - Chairman of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs Hau A Lenh was asked about ethnic minority issues such as the committee’s responsibility and the coordination among ministries and sectors in implementing the national target programmes on new-style countryside building for 2021 - 2025, sustainable poverty reduction for 2021 - 2025, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for 2021 - 2030; the attraction of resources for developing ethnic minority, mountainous, and disadvantaged areas; solutions to bottlenecks to the policies for ethnic minorities; and the settlement of residential and production land-related shortages facing ethnic minorities, shifting cultivation, and deforestation./.