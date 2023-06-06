Politics Vietnam, Brazil promote people-to-people exchanges Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), highlighted the Vietnamese people’s love for Brazil and its people while working with Eduardo Paes Saboia, Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, and Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani in Hanoi on June 6.

Politics NA Chairman urges allocating more resources to vocational training National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue asked the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to effectively implement the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws on vocational training, while concluding a question and answer session of the 15th legislature’s fifth meeting in Hanoi on June 6.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam-Australia ties to further flourish: Expert The official Vietnam visit by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been a success, a sign that bilateral relationship will continue to flourish in the future, said co-founder of the Australia-Vietnam Policy Institute Layton Pike.