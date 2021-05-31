Ministries, agencies support COVID-19 combat
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on May 31 launched an event to raise donations in support of the COVID-19 fight.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) on May 31 launched an event to raise donations in support of the COVID-19 fight.
At the launching ceremony, MARD Minister Le Minh Hoan stated that promoting the tradition of solidarity and the spirit of mutual support, officials and staff of the ministry have donated at least one day's salary to support the pandemic prevention and control.
He added that this week, the ministry’s units will implement specific activities to sell agricultural products for farmers in localities hit by COVID-19 in the fastest and most efficient way.
Immediately after the ceremony, MARD officials and employees donated 300 million VND (13,000 USD) to the combat.
The same day, the trade union of the State Bank of Vietnam also launched a campaign to raise funds for the anti-pandemic effort, calling each official, youth union member and employee in the banking system to contribute at least one day’s salary.
Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade raised 500 million VND (21,700 USD) from its staff and handed over the sum to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support the fight against COVID-19.
Among enterprises, the PetroVietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS) said after donating 10 billion VND (433,810 USD) to the vaccine fund together with its parent company – Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, the firm continued to contribute another 10 billion VND to the fund during a ceremony hosted by the Fatherland Front Committee of southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.
Viglacera Corporation has just donated 5 billion VND to buy COVID-19 vaccines through the Fatherland Front Committee of Bac Ninh province and 1 billion VND to support frontline medical workers in this province./.