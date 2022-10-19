Society Vietnam launches building of voluntary national review on SDGs The Ministry of Planning and Investment held a workshop on October 19 to start the building of a voluntary national review (VNR) 2023 on implementing sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Society Greetings to Cham Brahman community in Binh Thuan on Kate Festival A delegation of the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs led by Deputy Minister-Vice Chairman Le Son Hai visited and extended greetings to the Cham Brahman community in Ham Thuan Bac district, south-central Binh Thuan province, on the occasion of the Kate Festival.

Society President commends veteran for blood donation mobilisation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Le Dinh Duat in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan Trung district, praising his effort over the past 23 years in mobilising blood donation.

Society HCM City leader extends congratulations to new President of Catholic Bishops’ Conference Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on October 19 extended congratulations to Joseph Nguyen Nang, Archbishop of the city’s Archdiocese, who has been elected as the new President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Vietnam in the 2022-2025 tenure.