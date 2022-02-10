Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the responsibility of different ministries and sectors in educating and spreading laws while addressing a session of the Central Council for Law Education and Dissemination in Hanoi on February 10.



In his conclusion, Minh, also head of the council, urged closer coordination among members of the councils as well as between them and the Ministry of Justice - the permanent body of the council - and higher sense of responsibility toward their duty in the field.



He requested that the Ministry of Finance focus on clearing financial and resources obstacles for the education and dissemination of law in difficult and remote areas.



The official tasked the Ministry of Education and Training and Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs with implementing law education programmes at schools and vocational training centres.



The Ministry of Information and Communications should focus on digitalising legal documents, while Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs to boost law dissemination and education for overseas Vietnamese and for foreign communities in Vietnam, Minh added.



The Deputy PM stressed socio-political organisations are also responsible for disseminating the law among the community in contribution to mobilising social resources for the work.



Established in 2003, the council consists of 39 members, who are leaders of key ministries and sectors of the entire political system./.