Business Vietnam ranks second in number of guest workers in Japan Vietnam now ranks second in the number of employees working in Japan, according to the latest statistics of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Business Sea-based economy set to become Da Nang’s growth engine The central city of Da Nang is aiming for the sea-based economy along with tourism and hi-tech industry to drive its growth over the next 25 years.

Sci-Tech 2020 key for tech start-ups in Vietnam Like many other Asian countries, Vietnam is racing its regional counterparts to spur economic innovation with artificial intelligence (AI). Experts say voice recognition technology, AI, blockchain and big data will be major trends in 2020.

Business Local property market to recover this year Local property experts have forecast that the domestic real estate market will recover this year.