Politics Party official hosts Japanese international bank leader Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organising Commission, received Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi on July 21.

Business Textile-garment exports set to reach 43 billion USD this year: VITAS Vietnamese textile-garment producers set to earn up to 21 billion USD from exports in the second half of 2022, raising total shipments of the year to around 42 – 43 billion USD, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang told a press conference on July 21.

Business Petrol prices plunge for third consecutive time Petrol prices were adjusted down from 3pm on July 21 by the Ministries of Industry and Trade, and Finance, the third time in a row and the second significant decrease.