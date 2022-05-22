Dinh Vu inland container depot in Quang Binh. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Tan Cang Que Vo in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been added to the list of inland container depots (ICDs) in Vietnam, which now reaches 10 in total, according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Transport.



The decision announces the list of dry ports in Vietnam, replacing the 2020 decision which does not include Tan Cang Que Vo ICD.



The other nine ICDs comprise Hai Linh, Km3+4 Mong Cai, Tan Can Hai Phong, Dinh Vu, Hoang Thanh, Long Bien, Tan Cang Ha Nam, Phuc Loc, and Tan Cang. Most of them are located in northern cities and provinces.



Tan Cang Que Vo ICD was opened in Chau Phong commune, the Bac Ninh district of Que Vo in August last year. It is near Duong River, National Expressway 18 and industrial parks of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang./.







Tan Cang Que Vo ICD in the northern province of Bac Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

VNA