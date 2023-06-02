The fire dance ceremony of the Pa Then people. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced 11 new national intangible cultural heritages, all of which are in the northern mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, and Yen Bai.

Of the newly-recognised heritages, there are four in Tuyen Quang province, namely "Fire dance ceremony of the Pa Then people" (Hong Quang commune, Lam Binh district); “Hong Thai communal house festival” (Tan Trao commune, Son Duong district); “Knowledge about the water of the Tay people” (Trung Ha and Ha Lang communes, Chiem Hoa district; Con Lon commune, Na Hang district; Phuc Yen commune, Lam Binh district); and “Knowledge and practices of wet rice cultivation of Tay people” (Lang Can, Hong Quang, Khuon Ha, Thuong Lam and Phuc Yen communes, Lam Binh district).

Dien Bien province has four new heritages, including "The dance art of the Lao people" (Dien Bien and Dien Bien Dong districts); “Feast of the White Hmong family lineage” (Tuan Giao, Dien Bien and Dien Bien Dong districts); “The art of making costumes of the Ha Nhi people” (Sin Thau, Leng Su Sin, Sen Thuong and Chung Chai communes, Muong Nhe district) and “The blacksmithing profession of the Mong people”.

The three other heritages are "Lullaby of the Tay" (Giao Hieu commune, Pac Nam district, Bac Kan province); “Brocade weaving of the Tay people” (Ngoc Dao commune, Ha Quang district, Cao Bang province), and “Khen art of the Mong people” (Mu Cang Chai, Tram Tau and Van Chan districts, Yen Bai province).

Notably, the "Fire dance ceremony of the Pa Then" in Tuyen Quang province has been recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage for the second time. It was first recognised in 2012 as a traditional festival practiced by the Pa Then community in Tan Bac commune, Quang Binh district, Ha Giang province./.