Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health on March 18 night announced two flights that landed in Vietnam over the last few days carrying passengers who have since tested positive for the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).



They are SilkAir flight MI632 from Singapore to central Da Nang city landing on March 14 and Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London to Hanoi arriving on March 13.

The ministry has called on all passengers on these flights to immediately contact the disease control centres in cities and provinces so they can be monitored accordingly.

Ticket agents for the flights have been instructed to inform all passengers.

Furthermore, passengers on Singapore Airline flight SQ323 from Amsterdam (the Netherlands) to Singapore on March 14 who then took a connecting flight to Vietnam have also been instructed to contact authorities to receive appropriate medical guidance.

As of March 18 night, Vietnam recorded 76 infection cases, of which 16 have been fully recovered./.