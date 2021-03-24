At My Dinh Sports Complex (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recently announced a list of venues for sport competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Specifically, the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi will host track-and-field races while Quan Ngua Stadium will hold gymnastics, artistic gymnastics and aerobics events.

The Hanoi National Centre for Sport Training and Competition will be a venue for shooting, rifling, flying saucer, bowing, weightlifting, athletics and petanque.

Taekwondo events will be organised at Tay Ho Competition Hall, fencing events at Hanoi Indoor Games Gymnasium, judo and kurash at Hoai Duc Competition Hall, wushu at Cau Giay Competition Hall, pencak silat at Bac Tu Liem Competition Hall, classic wrestling and freestyle wrestling at Gia Lam Competition Hall, Vovinam at Soc Son Competition Hall, dance sports at Long Bien Competition Hall, and Jujitsu at Dan Phuong Competition Hall.

Other competitions will be held at My Dinh Water Sport Palace, Thanh Tri, Hoang Mai and Ha Dong Competition Halls.

Bowling events will take place at Royal City Hanoi and electronic sports at the National Convention Centre.

The northern province of Hoa Binh will host road and mountain biking events. Meanwhile, the northern province of Bac Ninh will serve boxing, kickboxing, tennis, indoor handball and karate competitions.

Muay, golf, triathlon and duathlon events will take place in Vinh Phuc while women’s football, volleyball, beach handball, chess and Chinese chess events will be held in Quang Ninh.

Rowing, canoeing, kayaking competitions are scheduled to be held in Hai Phong city, table tennis in Hai Duong province and badminton in Bac Giang provinces.

Men’s football is due to take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Nam Dinh and Phu Tho provinces. Men’s futsal is to be organised in Ha Nam province./.