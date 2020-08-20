Business Vinh Phuc: Over 84 percent of projects in IPs put into operation As many as 309 out of 367 projects , equivalent to 84 percent, in industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Vinh Phuc have been put into operation by the end of July, up 6 percent from December 2019.

Business Mekong Delta localities urged to work harder to complete yearly targets Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked local administrations of all Mekong Delta provinces and cities to overcome difficulties and optimise their potential and advantages, thus completing all socio-economic targets for 2020 and following years.

Business Reference exchange rate revised down by 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 20, down 4 VND from the previous day.

Business PM requests effective solutions for economic recovery in coming years Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 19 chaired a meeting of the Government’s permanent members to discuss draft development plans for coming years, asking for effective and feasible solutions to minimise COVID-19-caused losses and recover the economy in both short and medium terms.