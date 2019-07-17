Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Public Security has been asked to tighten security for upcoming important events, including the Party Congress at all levels, according to Government Resolution No. 50/NQ-CP issued recently.In the resolution, the Government asked the ministry to take the initiative in detecting and preventing schemes and destructive activities of hostile forces, while mobilising the engagement of the whole political system to build community-based defence, and effectively fight criminals.The ministry should speed up investigations into corruption cases, “black credit” rings, as well as ensure fire safety and traffic order.Meanwhile, the Government directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with other ministries to implement high-level external activities in the rest of the year, and reaslise the outcomes of the 34th ASEAN Summit and the 14th G20 Summit.The Ministry of Information and Communications was requested to provide timely information to citizens on the Party and State’s policies and management directions, rejecting wrongful information, creating social consensus, and implementing press management and planning strategy.-VNA