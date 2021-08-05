Health HCM City needs additional 5.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses Ho Chi Minh City, the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspot, is estimated to need 5.5 million doses of vaccine in August, according to the municipal People’s Committee’s proposal on vaccine distribution.

Health HCM City asked to focus on treating serious COVID-19 cases Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked Ho Chi Minh City to focus on treating COVID-19 patients in critical conditions at present.

Health Additional 3,943 COVID-19 cases take national count to over 181,000 Additional 3,943 COVID-19 cases were logged in Vietnam over almost 12 hours to 6am on August 5, a drop of 326 cases compared to that of the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.