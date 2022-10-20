Business European firms’ confidence in Vietnam’s business environment slightly declines but still strong The confidence of European enterprises in Vietnam’s investment and business environment slipped further to 62.2 percentage points in the wake of a worsening global economic downturn but still remains strong, according to the recent Business Climate Index (BCI) survey published by the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam to export first processed chicken lot to Japan CPV Food Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the CP Vietnam Corporation, plans to ship the first lot of processed chicken to Japan within October after managing to meet all food safety and quarantine requirements in the market.