Health Infographic People completing concentrated quarantine must be monitored for 7 days People who have completed 21-day concentrated quarantine must be managed and have their health monitored at home within the next seven days, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: 60 cases documented on May 6 Vietnam recorded 60 cases of COVID-19 during the 12 hours to 6pm May 6, including 56 locally-infected cases and four imported, according to the Health Ministry.

Health Vinh Phuc province reports 25 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases to date The northern province of Vinh Phuc had recorded 25 locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 and two imported cases by 4pm May 6, according to the provincial steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control.