Ministry asks for stricter COVID-19 prevention measures at medical establishments
At a medical examination and treatment establishment (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son on May 7 signed a document requiring that hospitals under the Ministry of Health, the health departments of centrally-run cities and provinces, the health agencies of sectors, and hospitals at universities further strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures at medical examination and treatment facilities.
The ministry also asked that health facilities swiftly review and fine-tune their plans to meet COVID-19 pandemic prevention efforts in accordance with directions from the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
It also demanded that central-level and provincial hospitals focus on improving their capacity in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus testing by the RT-PCR method to respond to any situation.
Random COVID-19 testing should be conducted periodically on medical staff at screening and quarantine areas and other high-risk areas, and on patients being treated in emergency, emergency resuscitation, intensive care, and infectious disease units, and in other high-risk areas.
Medical facilities should restrict the transportation of patients to higher-level establishments.
The discharge of any patients must be notified to health departments of localities where they reside, in order to continue to manage quarantine and testing of the patients and their relatives, in line with COVID-19 prevention regulations.
Directors of hospitals and medical establishments are required to take responsibility for managing and directing their staff to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations), take personal protective measures, and avoid travel to high-risk areas such as entertainment venues, cinemas, bars, and karaoke parlours./.