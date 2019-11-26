Ministry bids farewell to peacekeepers to join UN mission
The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 26 to bid farewell to 30 officers and staff of the second level-2 field hospital to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Present at the event were Rear Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and representatives from the ministry’s units.
In his speech, Binh expressed his belief that officers and staff will fulfill their assigned tasks to continue reaping achievements like military medical forces and the first level-2 field hospital in particular had did.
On the occasion, Australia will continue assisting Vietnam in carrying the military personnel and equipment of the second level-2 field hospital to South Sudan by military aircraft C-17, as well as bringing staff of the first field hospital to the homeland.
Maj. Gen. Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Peacekeeping Department, said the first level-2 field hospital has received the United Nations medal for peacekeeping mission.
During the past more than one year, the hospital received and treated more than 2,000 patients, a high number compared to the average of over 200.
Earlier on November 19, 28 out of 63 officers and staff flied to South Sudan for the mission./.
