Politics Hanoi promotes cooperation with French localities, agencies The relationship between localities and agencies of France and Hanoi is a model for bilateral relations between the two countries, said French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery.

Politics Ibaraki prefecture asked to boost ties with Vietnamese localities Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked Governor of Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture Oikawa Kazuhiko and its authorities to further boost cooperation with Vietnamese localities, especially in high-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, and precision engineering.

Politics PM Phuc attends ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit’s second session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined leaders of other ASEAN member states and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Moon Jae-in at the second session of the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit in Busan on November 26.