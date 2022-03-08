Business PetroVietnam pumps 1.78 million tonnes of oil in 2 months The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has reported that its oil output reached 1.78 million tonnes in the first two months of this year, surpassing the set target by 24 percent.

Business Increasing the capacity of suppliers in the processing and manufacturing chain Enterprises must improve the quality and quantity of domestic tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers, to increase their ability to participate in the supply chain and improve the localisation of domestic industrial products.

Business Vietnamese products expected to penetrate deeply into Japan’s retail system Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at "Foodex Japan 2022," the 47th edition of a leading food and beverage exhibition in Japan that opened on March 8.