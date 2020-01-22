Business Twelve SOEs report losses in 2019 The Ministry of Finance has revealed that twelve out of 136 wholly state-owned enterprises had posted losses of 720 billion VND in total (31 million USD) in the first half of last year, and six others faced warnings regarding financial security.

Business Hundreds of millions of USD await to enter Vietnam’s realty market The Vietnamese real estate market at all segments continues showing its appeal to foreign investors, and hundreds of millions of USD are waiting to be poured into the market, according to a research conducted by property and investment management services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Business Japanese firms increase investments in advanced tech in Vietnam Japanese investment in Vietnam has strongly developed in both quality and quantity as investors are applying the most advanced technologies in production, experts have said.

Business Dong Nai pulls plug on 531 tardy foreign projects The southern province of Dong Nai last year scrapped the licences it had issued for 531 proposed foreign projects due to slow progress.