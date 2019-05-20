Crawfish is considered an invasive alien animal which coud harm the country’s bio-diversification and agricultural productions (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has urged local authorities, the General Department of Vietnam Customs and the Market Watch General Department to tighten control over the trade and consumption of crawfish.



The move followed media reports that red-claw crawfish or crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) is being imported and sold as food in many localities in Vietnam.



According to the ministry, crawfish is considered an invasive, alien animal to Vietnam. It can harm the country’s bio-diversity and agricultural production as it can eat both live and dead animals and plants. Crawfish can also easily carry and spread disease to shrimp, and can burrow in and destroy dykes.



Crawfish is not on the list of aquaculture species eligible for trade in Vietnam, the ministry said.



Online stores are offering crayfish at prices of 350,000–500,000 VND (15-22 USD) per kilo. The crawfish are reportedly imported from China and the US.-VNA