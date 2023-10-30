Ministry encourages mask-wearing, disinfection given downgraded COVID-19 status
The Ministry of Health has issued a dispatch to ministries, government agencies, and people's committees of centrally run localities regarding the prevention and control of COVID-19 as a Group B disease.
Following a decision issued by the ministry on October 19, COVID-19 is no longer an infectious disease in Group A but downgraded to Group B starting October 20.
To ensure a cohesive approach to the current prevention and control activities, the ministry recommends in its dispatch the making of official announcements regarding the status of the pandemic and its cessation based on its practical situation and in accordance with the law on prevention and control of infectious diseases, and the proper restructuring of COVID-19 prevention and control steering committees across various levels.
Accordingly, localities and units involved are required to review, repeal, or amend any regulations and guidance issued under their jurisdiction that are no longer applicable due to the reclassification of COVID-19 from Group A to Group B.
They are urged to enhance communications about COVID-19–related risks and preventive measures, and to encourage people wearing masks and disinfection for health protection particularly in crowded places such as public transport and healthcare facilities.
In addition, regular updates on the coronavirus disease situation and related policies for its prevention and control are essential for ensuring that the public understands, cooperates, and actively participates in pandemic prevention and control activities./.