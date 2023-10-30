Health Forum explores potential of innovation in health sector A forum was held at the National Innovation Centre (NIC) in Hanoi on October 29 with a focus on the application of medical technology to health care.

Health USAID helps Vietnam phase out TB by 2030 The US Agency for International Development (USAID) will continue support for the Vietnamese Government to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2030, with new cases cut by 90% and deaths reduced by 95%, USAID’s Mission Director for Vietnam Aler Grubbs said on October 27.

Health Russian oncologist interested in collaboration with Vietnam Vladimir Moiseenko, Director of the Napalkova cancer centre in St. Petersburg – one of Russia's leading cancer diagnosis and treatment establishments, expressed his interest in further enhancing collaboration in cancer treatment with Vietnam at a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.