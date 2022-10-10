Ministry hands over five schools to Committee for Ethnic Affairs
Four pre-university schools and one high school under the management of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) have been handed over to the Government’s Committee for Ethnic Affairs.
The hand-over ceremony, which took place in Hanoi on October 8, was co-chaired by MoET Minister Nguyen Kim Son and Minister-Chairman of the Committee Hau A Lenh.
The five institutions comprise the central pre-university school for ethnic groups, the Sam Son pre-university school for ethnic groups, the Nha Trang central pre-university school for ethnic groups, the Ho Chi Minh City pre-university school, and the Viet Bac boarding high school.
The MoIT will also review, amend and supplement legal regulations regarding state management over specialised schools.
Following the hand-over, the Committee will be in charge of issues relating to personnel, finance and material facilities of the schools. Meanwhile, the MoIT will maintain its supervision over their professional operations.
In his remarks, Son expressed his hope that the schools will better fulfill their tasks to ensure fair education and educational development among ethnic groups./.