Business Vietnam shows potential for fruit exports to US Vietnam has great potential to increase fruit exports to the US in the future, said Hoang Trung, director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Phu Quoc helps investors accelerate key projects’ progress Phu Quoc city of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been providing support for investors to accelerate progress of key projects as part of an effort to boost local socio-economic development.

Business HCM City enjoys good economic recovery, development signals Socio-economic recovery and development have been seen in Ho Chi Minh City – the biggest economic hub in southern Vietnam, with strong growth in production and business activities.