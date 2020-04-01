Business QI agriculture posts nearly 49 percent growth in trade surplus Vietnam’s agriculture sector gained a trade surplus of nearly 2.9 billion USD in the first quarter of 2020, up 48.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business HCM City attracts over 1 billion USD in FDI HCM City had lured over 1 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) this year as at March 20, down 33 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the city’s bureau of statistics.

Business Transport Ministry orders restrictions on passenger transport nationwide The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.

Business Ba Ria–Vung Tau seeks investors for 23 key projects Authorities in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have been asked to speed up procedures so that investors can be sought for important projects.