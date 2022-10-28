Environment Education for Nature Vietnam issues 2021 law enforcement responsiveness report The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on October 24 issued an annual report reviewing efforts of 62 cities and provinces in handling wildlife violations reported by the public in 2021, excluding Bac Lieu province which registered no cases.

Environment Products, technological solutions adaptable to climate change displayed in Can Tho A fair displaying products and technological solutions adaptable to climate change in the Mekong Delta kicked off on October 21 in Can Tho city.

Environment WWF launches campaign against wildlife meat consumption The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on October 21 launched a communications campaign in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia to change the habit of consuming wildlife meat among urban people, highlighting the threats to public health and the nature.

Environment New cold spell brings rain to northern region The north will experience another rainy, cold, and cloudy day on October 21 as a new cold spell arrived, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.