Ministry informs press on 2022 public security works
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security on December 19 held a press conference to brief the media on its works this year, including information on a series of major cases in the public eye.
At the event, Vu Nhu Ha, deputy head of the ministry’s investigation police agency on corruption, economy, smuggling (C03), said the agency prosecuted two cases and 27 defendants to investigate violations at the Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group Corporation.
The representative also noted that 29 cases and 102 defendants involved in the COVID-19 test kit overcharging at Viet A Technologies JSC were prosecuted.
The ministry has also found signs of wrongdoings in the management, research and transfer of the scientific project on COVID-19 test kits at the Ministry of Science and Technology and in licensing the circulation of the test kits and the negotiations of its price with the Viet A Company at the Ministry of Health.
A number of matters related to the case are being thoroughly investigated, Ha said, adding that C03 is continuing to collect more evidence and documents.
Regarding the scandal related to "repatriation flights" at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other ministries and localities, C03 said it has so far launched legal proceedings against 35 suspects./.
