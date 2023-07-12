Illustrative image (Photo: EVN)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 12 issued a conclusion on the management and operation of electrict supply of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and relevant units.



The conclusion was based on reports by a specialised inspection team and an inspection monitoring group after their nearly one month of inspecting the widespread power supply disruptions, particularly in the northern region, from late May to mid-June.



In the conclusion, the ministry points out the existing weaknesses, shortcomings and violations in the direction and management of electricity supply by the Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and relevant units from January 1, 2021 to June 1, 2023.



The ministry asked EVN, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), the Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin) and relevant units to seriously take measures in the management and operation of power supply in the conclusion, actively fix shortcomings to prevent the shortage and reduction of electricity in the near future./.