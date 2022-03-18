Society Owner of container ship blazed off Vietnamese coast thanks for help CMA CGM Vietnam JSC, owner of APL CAIRO container vessel, has thanked relevant agencies and firefighters of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau for promptly putting out a fire on the Singapore-flagged ship off the province’s coast on March 8.

No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake There are no Vietnamese people reported dead or injured in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit northeastern Japan on late March 16, according to a Vietnamese expat.