Ministry issues detailed guidance on entry regulations
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a document on the tourism reopening plan in the new normal.
No COVID-19 testing and mandatory quarantine are required for air travelers after their arrival. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued a document on the tourism reopening plan in the new normal.
Under document No. 829/PA-BVHTTD dated March 16, citizens of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus can visit Vietnam for up to 15 days without need for a visa regardless of passport type and entry purpose, on the basis of satisfying all conditions as prescribed by Vietnamese law.
The waiver will last for three years, from March 15, 2022 to March 14, 2025.
Foreigners, overseas Vietnamese and their relatives with valid papers, including permanent and temporary residence cards, visa and valid visa exemption certificate, are permitted to enter Vietnam without having to undergo personnel and visa procedures, or apply for entry approval of ministries, agencies and localities.
Travelers entering Vietnam via air routes (except for children under two years old) only need to present proof of negative SARS-CoV-2 tests done within 72 hours prior to departure in cases of RT-PCR/RT-LAMP or within 24 hours in cases of rapid antigen tests, and the results must be certified by the authorities of the country where the tests are conducted.
Those entering via road, sea, and rail will be subjected to the same requirements if their travel time is short. However, those who plan to make a long trip will need to undergo testing at border gates before entering Vietnam. If the test results are positive, they must follow guidelines of the Health Ministry.
No COVID-19 testing and mandatory quarantine are required for air travelers after their arrival. However, they must make health declaration via tokhaiyte.vn before departure and install the PC-Covid app.
In the first 10 days after entry, visitors should self-monitor their health and if any symptoms develop, ask for assistance from the nearest medical facilities.
Another requirement is that travelers must have health or travel insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment with a minimum liability of 10,000 USD.
Passengers themselves will pay for testing, medical quarantine, health checkup and treatment fees and other related expenses (if any).
Foreigners and Vietnamese holding foreign passports should contact the following emails, websites and phone numbers if they need support in acquiring the entry permit.
Email: contact@immigration.gov.vn, and foreigners@immigration.gov.vn
Phone: 02438260114/ 02438264026 (Hanoi)/ 028.39200365 (Ho Chi Minh City).
Website: https://xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn./.