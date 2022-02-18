Ministry issues guidance for receiving foreign tourists
Foreign visitors and overseas Vietnamese returning home can take regular commercial flights from now to March 15 when Vietnam fully reopens tourism activities, instead of charter flights as previously.
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign visitors and overseas Vietnamese returning home can take regular commercial flights from now to March 15 when Vietnam fully reopens tourism activities, instead of charter flights as previously.
This is one of the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on February 17 for the second phase of the pilot programme launched last November.
Accordingly, tourists who are tested negative for COVID-19 by the RT-PCR method after the first three days of their tours are allowed to visit places in provinces and cities which are permitted to welcome international holidaymakers, namely Quang Ninh, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Khanh Hoa, Phu Quoc, Binh Dinh and Ho Chi Mih City.
They also need travel insurance that covers COVID-19 treatment with a minimum liability of 20,000 USD, as compared with 50,000 USD set earlier.
In addition, they must join tours organised by travel companies and show a certificate of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a certificate of recovery from the disease within six months, along with proof of negative COVID-19 tests (RT-PCR diagnostics) within 72 hours before departure.
Those under 16 years old, except for children under two, tourists above 65 years old, pregnant women, and people with underlying medical conditions who have not been vaccinated have to show negative test results. They should go with their guardians and register for a tour of at least seven days, before visiting other localities. A RT-PCR test will be conducted on the third day and seventh day of their stay, according to the ministry.
Vietnam will fully reopen tourism and lift travel restrictions from March 15. International visitors do not need to register for a tour, but still have to present a certificate of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, and negative test results before boarding (24 hours for rapid test and 72 hours for PCR test). Within 24 hours of arrival in Vietnam, they must have a negative test result before participating in tourism activities./.