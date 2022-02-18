Destinations Tam Chuc Pagoda Spring Festival The Tam Chuc Pagoda Spring Festival in Kim Bang district, Ha Nam province, got underway on February 12. An important cultural and religious event held to mark the Lunar New Year and Spring, the festival introduces and promotes the cultural values and traditions of Vietnam and the unique features of the pagoda among domestic and foreign tourists.

Travel Spiritual tourism in Quang Ninh luring visitors Many people visited spiritual and tourism sites in Quang Ninh province during the early days of Spring, which is a positive sign for the quick recovery of the local tourism sector and sets the scene for it to reach its target of welcoming 10 million visitors in 2022.

Travel Vung Tau-Con Dao speedboat service resumed after pandemic hiatus The speedboat service between Vung Tau city to Con Dao island in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau was restored on February 15 after a nine-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Hanoi diversifies tourism products to lure more visitors Hanoi plans to expand new tourism products based on the potential of each area, in a bid to gradually resume all tourism activities this year in an important step to develop the tourism sector sustainably after the pandemic.