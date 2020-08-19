Business Rice exporters urged to promote brand through safe production The golden time for Vietnam to promote its rice brand will come once the country is able to promptly expand production of ST25 rice in line with a safe process, according to rice exporters.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,204 VND per USD on August 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Airlines offer promotions to stimulate domestic market Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines are offering huge discounts on ticket prices to mark the 75th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Business Techcombank appoints new CEO TheVietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) announced the appointment of Jens Lottner as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 18, 2020.