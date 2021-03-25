Environment Binh Phuoc: Three wild animals released back to nature The Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development of Wild Animals of the Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc said on March 25 that it has recently coordinated with forest rangers to return three animals to nature.

Environment Hoi An active in promoting nipa palm forests Beyond playing an important role in protecting the environment and minimising the negative impacts of climate change, in recent years, thanks to conservation and development efforts, the nipa palm forests of the ancient town of Hoi An have generated many jobs and increased the incomes of local people.

Environment Danko Group funds project to protect Hoan Kiem turtles Danko Group, a real estate group, has donated 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to the Asian Turtle Programme (ATP) under the Indo-Myanmar Conservation (IMC) to promote the conservation of Hoan Kiem turtles (Rafetus swinhoei) in the world, including those in Vietnam.

Environment Hydro-meteorological forecasting helps facilitate sustainable livelihoods The Vietnam Meteorological Hydrological Administration (VMHA) held a ceremony on March 23 to launch activities in response to World Meteorological Day 2021, which is themed “The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather”.