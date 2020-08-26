Ministry launches music video to promote fight against COVID-19
The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a music video titled “Vung tin Vietnam” (Be Confident, Vietnam) to promote the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has launched a music video titled “Vung tin Vietnam” (Be Confident, Vietnam) to promote the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The video is part of a communication campaign initiated and implemented by the MoH in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the theme “Niem Tin Chien Thang” (Confidence of Victory).
The campaign aims to promote all of society to participate in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The video was produced on the platform of both Vietnamese and international music, based on the lyrics and melody of the song with the same title “Vung tin Vietnam” by Pham Minh Thanh, performed by Thanh with singer Ha Le and the harmony by Tung Tic.
The video features daily life across the country in the fight against the pandemic.
The video aims to increase public awareness as well as to pay tribute to anti-pandemic forces on the frontline of the campaign such as experts, physicians, medical staff, the military and millions of workers.
It also shows the public living safely and happily with COVID-19 and people taking many actions to help each other overcome difficulties.
In addition to many rustic and simple features, the video has a youthful and modern melody, with the rap performed by Ha Le particularly popular.
Celebrities including national football team midfielder Bui Tien Dung, outstanding student Khang A Tua, famous backpacker Tran Dang Dang Khoa and disabled activist Nguyen Thi Van star in the video.
It was released on Monday evening on different social networks and mass media such as YouTube, Facebook, Zalo, Lotus, TikTok, Gapo of the MoH, UNDP, Grab Vietnam and music platforms like Nhaccuatui, Keeng and Spotify.
The MoH launched the Niem Tin Chien Thang campaign early this month to spread the message of "confidence of victory" and encourage the community to make all efforts to control the pandemic.
The campaign aims to appeal for all classes of society to fully implement measures in the prevention and control the disease by following healthy lifestyles to live safely with the pandemic and continue socio-economic development
It also aims to convey a message calling for solidarity and spreading love to the community, especially the vulnerable groups in society.
The campaign which will take place until the end of September.
Acting Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said the campaign was launched in line with the evolution of the pandemic in the new period.
"With the campaign, the ministry wishes to call on all Vietnamese people, especially youths, to raise awareness and fully implement measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We hope the campaign will motivate people to dedicate, share and spread love to all classes to join hands to fight off the pandemic.
"Every citizen, be a soldier on the pandemic prevention and control front. Unite, together we will conquer this plague," said Long./.
