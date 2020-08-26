Culture - Sports Stamps featuring ancient Oc Eo Culture issued A collection of stamps showcasing the objects of Oc Eo Culture that were recognised as national treasures has been issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications in co-ordination with the People's Committee of the southern province of An Giang.

Culture - Sports Northern hill tea photo shortlisted for award A photo featuring a tea hill in the northern province of Phu Tho by photographer Vu Trung Huan has been selected among 26 shortlisted entries for the Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 award.

Culture - Sports Vietnam makes impression at opening of Army Games 2020 The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received huge welcome from visitors for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow on August 23.