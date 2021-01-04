Ministry launches website on 2019 Labour Code
A website on the 2019 Labour Code, at http://boluatlaodong2019.molisa.gov.vn, was officially launched on January 4.
The website on the 2019 Labour Code was launched by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on January 4 (Photo: screenshot)
Developed by the Department of Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) with technical support from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the website provides full information on the Labour Code and documents detailing and guiding its enforcement.
Other information and reference materials are also available to help employers, employees, and related agencies, organisations, and individuals learn more about the new provisions in the legislation, which came into force on January 1.
The website also acts as a platform for the ministry and the public to connect and identify how to remove obstacles to implementation.
The Labour Code was first issued on June 23, 1994 and took effect on January 1, 1995. It was later amended and supplemented in 2002, 2006, 2007, 2012, and 2019.
To meet the new requirements of socio-economic development and international economic integration, the most-recent version was approved by the 14th National Assembly on November 20, 2019, as part of its 8th session.
It consists of 17 chapters with 220 articles and came into force on January 1, 2021.
The 2019 Labour Code aims to create a new and modern legal framework for building harmonious, stable, and progressive labour relations via dialogue and collective bargaining. It also looks to assist enterprises in accessing international labour standards and protecting and harmonising the interests of employees, employers, and the country as a whole./.