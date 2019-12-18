Ministry launches websites to deal with counterfeit goods
The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 18 launched three websites to fight counterfeit goods and help consumers resolve e-commerce disputes.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on December 18 launched three websites to fight counterfeit goods and help consumers resolve e-commerce disputes.
The e-commerce market is growing in Vietnam, but it is also used to trade counterfeit goods with increasingly sophisticated activities online,” said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung.
The MoIT opens the portals to fight against and prevent such issues in e-commerce, creating trust for consumers, he said.
The portals including a website for managing and monitoring e-commerce exchanges at Online.gov.vn, a website for reporting disputes in e-commerce at chonghanggia.online.gov.vn and a website for reporting on e-commerce activities of businesses at baocao.online.gov.vn
Hung said the MoIT has issued a plan to strengthen the fight against counterfeit goods, unidentified goods and goods that infringe intellectual property rights in e-commerce, and the portals are part of the plan.
The portals will connect and share information between the ministry and the relevant offices, such as the Department of Electronic Commerce and Digital Economy, the General Department of Market Management, Department of Competition and the Consumer Protection Department.
They also manage and solve complaints and disputes for consumers.
Earlier in April, the MoIT signed commitments with adayroi.com, lazada.vn, shopee.vn, sendo.vn and tiki.vn to ensure fake goods are not sold online./.
The e-commerce market is growing in Vietnam, but it is also used to trade counterfeit goods with increasingly sophisticated activities online,” said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung.
The MoIT opens the portals to fight against and prevent such issues in e-commerce, creating trust for consumers, he said.
The portals including a website for managing and monitoring e-commerce exchanges at Online.gov.vn, a website for reporting disputes in e-commerce at chonghanggia.online.gov.vn and a website for reporting on e-commerce activities of businesses at baocao.online.gov.vn
Hung said the MoIT has issued a plan to strengthen the fight against counterfeit goods, unidentified goods and goods that infringe intellectual property rights in e-commerce, and the portals are part of the plan.
The portals will connect and share information between the ministry and the relevant offices, such as the Department of Electronic Commerce and Digital Economy, the General Department of Market Management, Department of Competition and the Consumer Protection Department.
They also manage and solve complaints and disputes for consumers.
Earlier in April, the MoIT signed commitments with adayroi.com, lazada.vn, shopee.vn, sendo.vn and tiki.vn to ensure fake goods are not sold online./.