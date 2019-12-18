Business Vinh oranges and Nghe An specialties week opens in Hanoi A “Week of Vinh Oranges and Nghe An Specialties” kicked off on December 17 evening at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.

Business One billion USD earmarked for Mekong Delta’s development Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said authorities are considering the allocation of 1 billion USD for the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta to cope with climate change.

Business High-tech supply chain key to sustainability for agriculture New technologies are key to advancing the agriculture sector since they can boost the value of products to make them more competitive on the global market, experts said.

Business Vingroup quits retailing to focus on tech, industrial sectors Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private firm by market value, has given up control of its retail unit as it wants to concentrate on the technological and industrial sectors.