Business New venture capital fund to pour 60 million USD in Vietnam’s tech startups With a total committed investment f up to 60 million USD, ThinkZone Fund II is the largest venture capital fund in tech startups founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs and notable conglomerate owners.

Business Chamber proposes tax policy changes to support pandemic hit sectors The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) recently sent an official dispatch to the Ministry of Finance, suggesting changes to tax policies to support sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on March 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,162 VND/USD on March 10, down 10 VND from the previous day.